Cathy L. Featherstone

NEW CASTLE – Cathy L. (Spivey) Featherstone, 61, met Jesus face to face on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 from Community Hospital in Anderson following a brief illness.

Services honoring Cathy’s legacy and faith will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in the Noffze Funeral Home, 501 N. Harrison St., Alexandria. The Rev Logan Westrick will officiate assisted by Pastors Allen Polston and Tim Wiford. Interment will follow in Park View Cemetery in Alexandria.

The Featherstone family will receive friends at the Noffze Funeral Home on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m.

Out of respect for public and person safety, facial masking, social distancing and hand sanitation are suggested.

On-line condolences: owensmemorialservices.com