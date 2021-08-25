George Albert Likens Sr., 76, passed away at his home on Aug. 24, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Services for George will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at Ellers Mortuary, 725 S Main St. in Kokomo, with Pastor Matt Eckhart officiating.

Friends and family may gather for a time of visitation starting at 11a.m. until the time of service.

George will be laid to rest at Elwood Cemetery.

Messages of condolence may left at www.ellersmortuarymainstreet.com for the family.