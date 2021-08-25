George Albert Likens Sr.

| | 0

George Albert Likens Sr., 76, passed away at his home on Aug. 24, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Services for George will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at Ellers Mortuary, 725 S Main St. in Kokomo, with Pastor Matt Eckhart officiating.
Friends and family may gather for a time of visitation starting at 11a.m. until the time of service.
George will be laid to rest at Elwood Cemetery.
Messages of condolence may left at www.ellersmortuarymainstreet.com for the family.

Posted in Obituaries

Leave a Comment