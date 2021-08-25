ATLANTA – David Allen Murphy, age 79, of Atlanta, passed away at his home Aug. 21, 2021.

He was born Oct. 11, 1941, at Tipton, to William and Sarah (Kendall) Murphy.

A memorial service will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Hartley Funeral Home Cicero Chapel, 209 W. Jackson St. in Cicero, with visitation from 4 p.m. until time of the service. Burial will occur at a later date at Arcadia Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Children’s Foundation, 30 S. Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN 46204-3509.

