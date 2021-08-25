Corey John Whisman By Editor | August 25, 2021 | 0 DELAND, Fla. – Corey John Whisman, 48 of Deland, Fla., went to be with the Lord on Aug. 21, 2021. Corey was loved by many. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Christopher Carl Sterling August 25, 2021 | No Comments » David Allen Murphy August 25, 2021 | No Comments » George Albert Likens Sr. August 25, 2021 | No Comments » Cassie Warner August 25, 2021 | No Comments » Sonja Kay White August 24, 2021 | No Comments »