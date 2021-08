Christopher Carl Sterling, 37, of Elwood passed away on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent Mercy Hospital following recent health issues.

A time of remembrance and memorial visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 at Dunnichay Funeral Home.

