KOKOMO – Cassie Warner, 34, of Kokomo, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at St. Vincent’s Hospital – Kokomo.

Visitation for Cassie will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home in Tipton. Wearing of masks will be required for those attending the visitation. The funeral will be private with Cassie laid to rest in Fairview Cemetery next to her grandparents.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in honor of Cassie be made to a trust fund that has been established for Drake at Solidarity Federal Credit Union, 201 E. Southway Blvd., Kokomo, IN 46902.