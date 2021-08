Ms. Sonja Kay White of rural Tipton County went home to be with our Loving Lord Jesus Christ on Aug. 24, 2021 having succumbed to a four year-long lung disease.

Private graveside services are being handled by Young-Nichols Funeral Home of Tipton. Burial will be at the Union Cemetery in Atlanta, Indiana.

Memorial contributions can be made in Sonja’s name to East Union Christian Church, 1711 E 296th Street, Atlanta, Ind. 46031.