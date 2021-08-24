FARMLAND – Randall Joe Harmon, 56, of Farmland, Ind., passed away early Friday morning, Aug. 20, 2021 at his residence, with loving family by his side.

A memorial service to celebrate Randy’s life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the Farmland Friends Church, 8311 State Road 32, Farmland, Ind. 47340.

Like Randy, classic car enthusiast are encouraged to drive your classics to the gathering at the church, from 11 a.m. to service time on Saturday, at the church. Randy would want everyone to remember the fun times of attending the classic car shows.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Services for Randolph County, 133 N. Meridian St., Winchester, Ind. 47340, the American Cancer Society, https://donate3.cancer.org or the Farmland Friends Church.

Wilson Shook Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.