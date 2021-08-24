Opal Lee Finan

Opal Lee (Rich) Finan, 57, of Orestes, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at her residence following an extended illness.

A memorial service celebrating Opal’s life will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor Greg Boyland officiating.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the memorial service at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home. Health precautions for the safety of the family and visitors will include wearing face coverings and social distancing.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Epilepsy Foundation through the funeral home.

