Rev. Benjamin James Capshaw, 41, of Elwood, went to be with Jesus on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.

He was born June 22, 1980 in Tompkinsville, Ky., the son of Patricia I. (Hennis) and James V. Capshaw.

He was the current City of Elwood Chaplain, and he was dedicated to caring for residents in many difficult situations in that role. Ben’s ministry and chaplaincy touched countless lives through the years.

He was an active member and former President of the Elwood Ministerial Associ-ation and current member of the Crossroads District Board of Ministerial Development.

A Celebration of Life service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 at the Elwood Junior Senior High School Auditorium with Rev. Roger Gardner and Rev. Mark Gorvette officiating.

Visitation with the family will follow the service from 2 to 5 p.m. in the auditorium. Social distancing and health precautions are appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to a Go-Fund-Me account established by the funeral home: https://gofund.me/34d03d31, or to the Isaac and Noah Capshaw College fund.

Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home has been entrusted with Ben’s arrangements.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.