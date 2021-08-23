Donald Ray Rice, 62, of Elwood, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Riverview Hospital in Noblesville following an extended illness.

Funeral service celebrating Don’s life will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Dunnichay Funeral Home Elwood chapel with Pastor Jim Stout officiating. Burial will follow in the Arcadia Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednes-day, Aug. 25, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help offset expenses.

