| logout
Donald Ray Rice
Donald Ray Rice, 62, of Elwood, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Riverview Hospital in Noblesville following an extended illness.
Funeral service celebrating Don’s life will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Dunnichay Funeral Home Elwood chapel with Pastor Jim Stout officiating. Burial will follow in the Arcadia Cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednes-day, Aug. 25, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help offset expenses.
Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com