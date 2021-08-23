Danny Eugene Tucker

Danny Eugene Tucker, 69, of Frankton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at IU Health University Hospital in Indianapolis following a brief illness.
A funeral service celebrating Danny’s life will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Dunnichay Funeral Home Elwood chapel Indiana.   Burial will follow in the K. of P. and I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Frankton.
Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the funeral home to help offset expenses.
