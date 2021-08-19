SHARPSVILLE – Diane Stout, age 65, of Sharpsville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.

A funeral service will take place on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, located at 314 N. Main St. in Tipton, at 1p.m. with Pastor Mike Ennis officiating. A visitation for friends will be prior to the service from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. Committal will follow the service at Sharpsville Cemetery.

Taylor & Cowan is honored to serve the Stout Family in their time of need.