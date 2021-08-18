William T. Creech

William T. “Troy” Creech, 83, of Elwood, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving children on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at his residence following an extended illness.

Funeral services celebrating Troy’s life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Dunnichay Funeral Home Elwood Chapel with the Rev. Ben Capshaw officiating. Burial will follow in the Elwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com