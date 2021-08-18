ELWOOD – Mary Catherine Amos, age 80, of Elwood, passed away on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at her residence following an extended illness.

Per Mary’s wishes, cremation was chosen and a memorial celebration will take place at a later date.

Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home has been entrusted with Mary’s funeral arrangements.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Elwood Animal Shelter through the funeral home. Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.