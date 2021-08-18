Keith D. Hoover, 81, of Tipton,died at 10:52 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton. He was born on May 21, 1940, in Tipton. His parents are Glen Barney and Josephine (Young) Paul.

Funeral services will be at noon on Saturday, Aug. 21 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with the Rev. Rex Dunning presiding. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time.

The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to Miller’s Merry Manor for their wonderful care given to Keith.

Memorial donations may be made to: The Tipton Girls’ Basketball Team c/o Tipton Athletics, 619 S. Main St., Tipton, IN 46072.