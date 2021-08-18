ALEXANDRIA – At 2:03 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, from Community Hospital in Anderson Joel L. Harville met Jesus face to face after his 83 year journey on this earth was finished.

Services honoring Joel’s life, legacy and faith will be private with Pastor Jerry Hilligoss and family members participating. The service will be live streamed at 1 p..m. Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, and can be viewed at the following link: https://my.-gather.app/remember/joel-harville. Interment will follow at Park View Cemetery in Alexandria.

The Harville family would like to receive family and friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Owens Funeral Home, 412 N. Harrison St., Alexandria, IN 46001. To maintain personal and public safety during these challenging times, Joel’s family is asking the following 1) All attendees must be masked, 2) Social distancing must be observed, 3) Hand sanitation must be observed, 4) Personal contact be held to an absolute minimum.

The family would like to thank Dr. Saiful Kabir, pulmonologist, for his care of Joel over the years and the staff of Community Hospital, Ander-son for their care during Joel’s final days.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Florida Station Church of God, 1045 West 375 North, Anderson, IN 46011 to help finish the concrete job that Joel’s buddy Bill Hilligoss started.

Mike and Connie Owens and staff of Owens Memorial Services in Alexandria are honored to care for Joel and serve the Harville family.

On-line condolences: www.owensmemorialservices.com