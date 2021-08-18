Christopher Gene Shirley, age 58, of Tipton, graduated to Heaven on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, after a brief illness.

A service celebrating Chris’ life will be on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, located at 314 N. Main St. in Tipton, with Pastor John McCarthy officiating.

Visitation for family and friends will be prior to the service from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Tipton’s Fairview Cemetery immediately following the service.

Please feel free to leave an online condolence or share a special memory of Chris with his family on his tribute wall at www.taylorcowanfh.com.

