Cecilia “Ceci” McNeal, 68, passed away peacefully on Aug. 16, 2021, with her husband and children by her side.

There will be a private graveside service for family at Fairview Cemetery, Tipton, on Friday, Aug. 20. The service will be videotaped for viewing later on her obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences may be left for her family.

Young-Nichols Funeral home is assisting the McNeal family with Ceci’s arrangements.

A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, Aug. 21at Grace Assembly of God, New Whiteland, Ind. for friends and family. Doors open at 1p.m. with service starting at 2 p.m.

Masks and social distancing are encouraged.