Sylvianna R. Davidson
Sylvianna R. Davidson, 46, of Elwood, passed away suddenly on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 at Ascension-St. Vincent Hospital in Indiana-polis following a brief illness.
Cremation will take place and a memorial service celebrating Sylvianna’s life will take place at a later date.
Copher-Fesler-May Fun-eral Home in honored to handles Sylvianna’s services.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home to help offset unexpected funeral expenses.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.