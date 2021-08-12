Sylvianna R. Davidson, 46, of Elwood, passed away suddenly on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 at Ascension-St. Vincent Hospital in Indiana-polis following a brief illness.

Cremation will take place and a memorial service celebrating Sylvianna’s life will take place at a later date.

Copher-Fesler-May Fun-eral Home in honored to handles Sylvianna’s services.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home to help offset unexpected funeral expenses.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.