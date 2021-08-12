Martha Ann Coppock

TIPTON – Martha Ann (Altherr) Coppock, 98, of Tipton, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at Miller’s Merry Manor surrounded by her family.

A funeral mass for Marty will be held at 2 p.m. Mon-day, Aug. 16 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with the Rev. Dennis Goth presiding. Burial in St. John’s Cemetery next to her beloved husband Robert will be at a later date.

Visitation will be on Monday from 1 to 2 p.m. with the rosary being recited starting at 1:45 p.m.

Young-Nichols Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorial donations in honor of Marty may be made to the building fund at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 335 Mill St., Tipton, Ind. 46072.

Marty’s family would like to thank everyone at Miller’s Merry Manor for their loving care and support during her stay.