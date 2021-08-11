ALEXANDRIA – Teresa Ann Humphrey, 62, of Alexandria died Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at her residence after an extended illness surrounded by her family.

A private family service will take place at a later date.

The family wishes a thank Nurse Wendy with Kindred Care Hospice.

Arrangements are being handled by Whetsel Funeral Service, Park Ave Chapel, Alexandria.

Bud & Susan Whetsel are honored to care for Teresa and to serve the Humphrey and Beemer families.

