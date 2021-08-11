TIPTON – Ronald J. Angleton, 69, of Tipton passed away Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 at home surrounded by his family.

His funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home in Tipton. He will be buried at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Mount Hope Cemetery in Logansport with military honors.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made in Ron’s honor to Tunnel to Towers Founda-tion, https://t2t.org/, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, N.Y., 10306 or any charity of choice that helps military veterans and their families.