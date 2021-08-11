Michael Anthony Alexander

FRANKTON – Michael Anthony “Tony” Alexander, 60, of Frankton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Community Hospital in Anderson following an extended illness.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home Frankton Chapel.

Funeral services celebrating Tony’s life will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home Frankton Chapel with the Rev. Roger Gardner officiating. Burial will follow in the K. of P. and I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Frankton.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

