Marlin Oakley “Mo” Means, 90, of Anderson, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at his residence following recent health issues.

A funeral service to honor Mo’s life will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with Pastor Rick Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the K Of P I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Frankton with military honors.

