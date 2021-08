Our husband, father and Pop, John Patrick Foster passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021, surrounded by the people he loved.

A graveside service for John will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16 at St. John’s Cemetery with Rev. Dennis Goth presiding. The Tipton American Legion and the U.S. Air Force will provide military honors.

Young-Nichols Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Foster family.