Jean Alice Banta, 100, died Aug. 4, 2021.

Though she recently resided in Buffalo Grove, Ill., she was born in Tipton Nov. 2, 1920 to Irvin and Dadie (Albright) Banta.

A graveside service will be held at the Fairview Cemetery at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 with the Rev. Karla Elliott officiating. No visitation is planned.

Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.