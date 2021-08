Jean Alice Banta, 100, found life eternal on Aug. 4, 2021. Though she recently resided in Buffalo Grove, Ill., she was born in Tipton on Nov. 2, 1920 unto Irvin and Dadie (Albright) Banta.

A graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery at 11 a.m. today, Thursday, Aug. 12 with Rev. Karla Elliott presiding.

No visitation is planned.

Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements