Donald D. Adams

| | 0

Donald D. Adams, 71, of Elwood, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 at Ascension/St. Vincent Ander-son Regional Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.
Cremation will take place and a private memorial service will take place at a later date.
Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home has been entrusted to care for Don’s funeral arrangements.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.

Posted in Obituaries

Leave a Comment