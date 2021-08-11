Donald D. Adams, 71, of Elwood, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 at Ascension/St. Vincent Ander-son Regional Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.

Cremation will take place and a private memorial service will take place at a later date.

Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home has been entrusted to care for Don’s funeral arrangements.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.