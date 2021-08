Robert Lee Molden, 80, of Millington, Tenn. died at his residence on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 with his wife at his side.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9 at the First Baptist Church in Tipton. Rev. Dr. Lawrence Hufhand will preside. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery with military honors.

Visitation will be Sunday from 2 to 7 p.m. at Young-Nichols Funeral Home and Monday at the church from 10 a.m. until service time.