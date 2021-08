TIPTON – Rebecca Jane (Eudaly) Peters, 96, of Tipton died Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton.

Rebecca’s funeral will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug., 7 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with Pastor Jody Brown presiding. Burial will follow in Sumner Cemetery near Atlanta.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Atlanta Christian Church, P.O. Box 187, Atlanta, Ind. 46031.