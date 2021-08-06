Patrick J. Fogerty, 77, of Carmel, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis following an extended illness.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery with Father Richard Lightsey officiating. A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Monastery of the Poor Clares, 1175 300 West, Kokomo, Ind. 46901.

