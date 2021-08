Jerauld Edward “Jerry” Wallace III passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 in Tipton.

A funeral service honoring Jerry’s life will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home. Burial will be with his parents in Fairview Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday.

Memorial contributions in memory of Jerry may be made to help with suicide prevention at A Better Way, P.O. Box 734, Muncie, Ind. 47308.