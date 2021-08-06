Infant Holt Henderson

Holt Lyle Henderson was born into the arms of his heavenly Father on Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:36 p.m. weighing 5 ounces.

A private burial will be held at a later date.

Those wishing to contribute to a memorial in Holt’s memory are invited to send donations to: Tipton County Foundation, In Loving Memory of Holt Lyle Henderson, P.O. Box 412, Tipton, Ind. 46072.

The family appreciates your prayers and support.

Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home is honored to care for the Henderson family.