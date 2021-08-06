Gary Wayne Simmons, 65, and a lifelong resident of rural Elwood, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis following a short battle with Covid-19.

A funeral service celebrating Gary’s life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor Terry Sheets and Pastor Billy Sheets officiating. Burial will follow in Forrestville Ceme-tery in rural Summitville.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 at Copher-Fesler-May Fun-eral Home in Elwood with a Masonic Memorial Service at 7 p.m.

Precautions for the health and safety of all visitors are appreciated along with social distancing.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Madison County 4-H Program through the funeral home.

