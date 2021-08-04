FAIRMOUNT – William “Bill” Sizelove, 60, of Fairmount, Ind., passed unexpectantly,Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fairmount Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 S. Main St., Fairrmount, Ind. where visitation will be held Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Funeral services for Bill will be held Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Clay Davis and Brock Sizelove officiating. Interment will follow at Knox Chapel Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 313 “Sons of Legion Fund,” 522 E. 8th St., Fairmount, Ind. 46928, or Liberty Friends Meeting, 1008 W. 800 S., Fairmount, Ind. 46928), with envelopes at the funeral home.

