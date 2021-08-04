Mary H. Adams, 100, of Alexandria and formerly of Elwood and Anderson, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 at the Alexandria Care Center after a long, full life.

A funeral service celebrating Mary’s life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with the Rev. Roger Brooks of the Frankton Christian Church officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery in Elwood.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from noon to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral on Monday at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home.

Health precautions for the safety of the family and visitors are encouraged as well as social distancing.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Frankton Christian Church.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.