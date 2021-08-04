TIPTON – Harold Elrod Cox, 77, of Tipton, went to be with his Lord and Savior, the Master Carpenter, on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, while being cared for by his loving family.

A funeral service celebrating Harold’s life will be held on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 at 4 p.m. at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, located at 314 North Main Street in Tipton, with Pastor Melissa Bear officiating.

A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Tipton, Ind.

Immediately following the burial, family friends are invited to the Moose Lodge located at 900 West Jefferson in Tipton to enjoy dinner, have fellowship and make more memories in his honor.