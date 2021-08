LaCrosse, Wis. – Brian Mitchell Legg, 62, of La Crosse, Wis., died on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at his home of a cardiac event.

A private family memorial service will be held at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse.

A Celebration of Life for Brian will be held on Saturday, Aug. 7 beginning at 11 a.m. at the Oktoberfest Shelter in Copeland Park. Sandwiches and beverages will be provided but please bring a dish to pass and a memory to share.