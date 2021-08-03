TIPTON – Patricia Ann (Ferguson) Moore, 70, of Tipton died on Aug. 2, 2021 at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis.

A funeral mass will take place Saturday, Aug. 7, at noon at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Tipton with the Rev. Dennis Goth presiding. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Tipton.

Visitation will begin with a Rosary service at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church and last until mass time.

Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to St. John’s Catholic Church for the building project, 335 Mill Street, Tipton, Indi. 46072, or the Tipton County Humane Society, P.O. Box 237, Tipton, Ind. 46072.