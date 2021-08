SHARPSVILLE – Josefa Ford, 94, Sharpsville, passed away Saturday July 31, 2021, at her home.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday Aug. 10, 2021, at First Friends Meeting, 1801 Zartman Road, Kokomo, Ind. 46902.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Josefa’s memory to Lindi School C/O First Friends Meeting.Cremation has been entrusted to Stout & Son Funeral Home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.