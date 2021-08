WABASH – Wanda Louella Utterback, 92, of rural Wabash, Ind., died Friday, July 30, 2021, at Miller’s Merry Manor East in Wabash.

Per Wanda’s request there will be no services at this time. There will be a memorial service at a later date.Arrangements by Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, Wabash.