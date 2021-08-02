Timothy J. McCarty

ALEXANDRIA – Timothy J. “Tim” McCarty, 57, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021, at his residence following an extended illness. Services honoring Tim’s life, legacy and faith took place at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Noffze Funeral Home in Alexandria with the Rev. Jerry Young officiating. Interment with military honors followed in Park View Cemetery in Alexandria.

The family will received friends at the Noffze Funeral Home Monday after 3 p.m.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Community Cancer Care, 1340 N. Madison Ave., Anderson, Ind. 46011.