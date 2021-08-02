Rita Marie Sallee, 74, of Silver Lake and formerly of Elwood, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021 surrounded by her family at home following an extended illness. A funeral service celebrating Rita’s life and legacy will be conducted at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with her grandson, the Rev. Brad Moore, officiating. Entomb-ment will take place privately at the Elwood City Cemetery Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday prior to the funeral at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home.