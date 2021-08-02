| logout
Rita Marie Sallee
Rita Marie Sallee, 74, of Silver Lake and formerly of Elwood, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021 surrounded by her family at home following an extended illness. A funeral service celebrating Rita’s life and legacy will be conducted at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with her grandson, the Rev. Brad Moore, officiating. Entomb-ment will take place privately at the Elwood City Cemetery Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday prior to the funeral at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home.