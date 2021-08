ROCHESTER – Michael H. Nesbit, 65, of Rochester passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Visiting Nurse Hospice of Fort Wayne due to a sudden illness.A memorial service for Michael Harold Nesbit will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 at 4992 S. Wabash Road, Rochester. After the service, there will be a dinner and celebration of Mike’s life at the home of Barb Lutterbein.