TIPTON – Donald P. Mutchler Jr., 64, of Tipton, died Tuesday July 27, 2021 at Seton Specialty Hospital in Indianapolis. A celebration of Life is planned on Sunday Aug. 8, 2021 at 4 p.m. at the Tipton Moose, 900 W. Jefferson St. Chaplin Terry Lindsay will preside. The Tipton American Legion will perform military rites.

The family will receive friends starting at 2 p.m. Sunday until service time.