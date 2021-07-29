Sandra Sue Swindel By Editor | July 29, 2021 | 0 Sandra Sue Swindel, 78, of Alexandria, passed away July 27, 2021 at Community Hospital in Anderson. Funeral arrangements are pending at Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Kathleen Ann Hershey July 29, 2021 | No Comments » Earl L. Stone July 29, 2021 | No Comments » Joan Doris Etheridge July 8, 2021 Michael H. Nesbit July 8, 2021 Felipe Trujillo, Jr. July 7, 2021