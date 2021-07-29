Kathleen Ann Hershey, Bluffton, dies Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

Calling hours will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with a Celebration of Life Service at 4 p.m. also at the funeral home with Pastor Tim Miller officiating. Memorials may be made to Bi-County Services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.