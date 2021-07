Earl L. Stone, 90, Anderson, Ind., passed away on July 28, 2021. Services will be held on Monday, Aug. 2 at 2:30 p.m. at Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory, 200 W. 53rd St., Anderson, with visitation from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. At Earl’s request, dress should be comfortable business casual. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org).

www.loosecares.com.