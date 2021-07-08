ROCHESTER – Michael H. Nesbit, 65, of Rochester, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021 due to a sudden illness.

On Jan. 24, 1956, he was born in Kokomo to W. Harold and Mildred L. Jameson Nesbit.

Survivors include his wife, Julia; father and stepmother, Harold and Laura of Branson, Mo.; sister, Linda Schmitt of Rochester; brother, Jeffrey Nesbit and companion, Brian Delancey of Fort Ogden, Fla.; father and mother-in-law, Donald and ARlene Etchison of Greentown; three brothers-in-law, Greg Etchison of Elwood, Gary Etchison of Greentown and Terry Etchison of Greentown.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

